LIPSCOMB, Thelma McAllister, 91, of Midlothian, passed away April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cabell Lipscomb Jr.; and daughter, Cynthia A. "Cindy" Lipscomb. Thelma is survived by her son, Cabell Lipscomb III; sister, Ellen M. Moore; and niece, Lisa J. George (Ricky). She was a retired registered nurse at the Federal Reserve Bank. Thelma was a member of a number of organizations and social clubs where she served as a leader and coordinator for events. A private graveside service will be held in Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ruther Glen. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial
