LIPSEY, Joanne Pond, 91, of Ashland, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney "Buster" E. Lipsey; and her daughter, Sally Hundley. She and her husband owned the Ashland Furniture Store for 27 years. Joanne was a member of the First Baptist Church - Ashland. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Cheatham (Thomas), Jo Anne Sielaff and Ellen Shuman; a son-in-law, Charles Hundley; several grandchildren, Buddy Omohundro, Alex Bickford, Jeff Collins, Rob Collins, Jacki Shuman, Barry Shuman, Randi Glassman, Beth Turnage and Campbell Hundley; a niece, Debbie Glenn; a nephew, Bobby Wheaton; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was also predeceased by her beloved dogs, Shane, Brandy and Sami. Joanne was dearly loved and will be missed by those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester High School - Severe Disabilities Department, 12601 Bailey Bridge Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112.