LIPTAK, David, born in Pittsburgh, Pa., October 16, 1930, passed quietly to join his beloved wife in Heaven on July 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his daughters, Darlene Still (Bob) and Caryn Bryant; sons, David and Dale Liptak (Kelly); and seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored their Pap-Pap. A lifetime athlete, he attended the University of Pittsburgh on a basketball scholarship. He served proudly in the Army. In adult life, he was active in sports and inducted into the bowling Greater Richmond USBC Hall of Fame in 1985. He retired after a career with Reynolds Metals in 1993. His later years were devoted to caring for his wife of 64 years until her passing in 2017. There will be a private gathering amongst family.