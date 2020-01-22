LITTLE, Earl Martin, went home to be with the Lord January 18, 2020. Born March 25, 1938, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, he was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Presley Little (2001); his father, Charles Odell Little (1963); and his brother, Alvin Odell Little (1944). He is survived by his sisters, Margie Rigby, Charlsie Long (Lester) and Lorraine Sculthorp; his loving wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Debi Evans (Bobby); sons, Chuck (Julia), Steve (Mary) and David (Sheila); stepdaughter, Tracy Kemp Stallings (Tom); and stepson, David Kemp (Wendy); and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. He retired from Reynolds Metals/Alcoa after more than 35 years; was an EMT, Cardiac Technician and Life Member of Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad; served on the board of the Chesterfield County Red Cross; and served as a volunteer at Johnston-Willis Hospital. The Little family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond for the unwavering care, compassion and support which runs too deeply to list individuals. Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, Westminster Canterbury Richmond Foundation and the Chesterfield County Red Cross.View online memorial
