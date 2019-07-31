LITTLE, John Vance, 68, beloved husband, father and brother, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born April 10, 1951, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Entrekin Little and George Dwight Little. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tara Bolt Little; their daughter, Elizabeth S. Little "Liza" of Los Angeles, California; their son, John Vance Little Jr. "Johnny" of Charlottesville, Virginia; his brother, Dr. D. Downs Little and his wife, Mary Margaret Payne Little, of Lynchburg, Virginia; his sister-in-law, Anna Bolt Widdowson and her husband, Blake Widdowson, of Richmond, Virginia; his nieces, Cory Widdowson and Haley Anderson and her husband, Evan Anderson, of Richmond, Virginia; and his wife's aunt, Anna Stiles of Ashland, Virginia. John will also be remembered and greatly missed by many other relatives and a large group of friends, business colleagues and his coworkers at MichieHamlett. John grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where he was an Eagle Scout member of Troop 744 at Reveille Methodist Church. He spent many childhood summers at his beloved Camp Maxwelton in Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, as a camper and counselor. John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969, and received his B.A. from Washington and Lee University in 1973. He obtained his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in l976. Upon graduating from law school, John began working at Michie Hamlett Donato Rasmussen and Tweel, now MichieHamlett, Attorneys at Law. He immensely enjoyed his practice in business law and commercial real estate and transactional law at MichieHamlett for more than 40 years. John was proud to be the editor and a coauthor of Virginia CLE's two volume handbook, Contract Law in Virginia, which is presently in its third edition. He served as a member of the University of Virginia Law School Alumni Council. He was a member of the Virginia State Bar Association and the Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association. John was an extremely devoted husband and father. What he loved most was spending time with his family. John never missed a sporting event in which his children participated - and there were many. He was their biggest fan. John couldn't have been more delighted or proud when both children decided to study the law. The family is grateful for the support of family and friends at this very sad time and expresses their deep gratitude to the staffs of the University of Virginia Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 W. High Street, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Emergency Food Network, P.O. Box 4373, Charlottesville, Va. 22905-4373 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial