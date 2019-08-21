LIVERMON, Miriam R., danced into the Kingdom of God on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Chaplain (Major) William R. Livermon Jr. (retired); loving mother of Christy Rogers of Richmond, Va., Kathy Zinn of Franklin Lakes, N.J. and Randy Livermon of Charlottesville, Va.; devoted grandmother of nine precious grandchildren, great-grandmother to one incredible great-grandchild and a friend to so many! She is survived by her siblings, C. E. Rothwell of South Carolina, Ruth Wassum of Texas; and her absolute best friend forever and chosen sister, Jane (Gogi) Hastings. Miriam was in tune to those around her. She spent her days supporting, assisting and upholding the people in her life. With her face set securely on God, she prioritized her husband's career as he ministered to United Methodist churches in Virginia and soldiers in the U.S. Army across the world. Miriam was editor for Teamwork Ministries of Martinsville, secretary for a Methodist church in Kentucky, served on the board for Maritime Ministries of Richmond, avid traveler and French student with Mes Amis and Ooh La La of Richmond, Bible study facilitator and unofficial counselor to many, uplifting all in prayer and love. We are thrilled to know that she is rejoicing with our loved ones who have gone before. Miriam leaves us with her prayer strategy: Trust - Rejoice! - Give heartfelt thanks! ~Take back ground from the enemy~ Consciously walking with Him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel. Please send contributions to Maritime Ministries Inc., 1851 West Ehringhaus Street #270, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909, World Horizons USA, 405 B E. Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219, Wycliffe Associates, 11450 Translation Way, P.O. Box 620143, Orlando, Fla. 32862 or Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, Inc., P.O. Box 908, Bellmawr, N.J. 08099.View online memorial