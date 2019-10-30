LIVERPOOL, Devakah "Esther." In loving memory of our beloved Esther Liverpool, age 64, of Richmond, who departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her children, Gavin Robinson and Carol Ann Lambert. Left to mourn her loss are her husband of 23 years, Gordon Liverpool; siblings and their spouses, Ena and Dado Goberdahn, Tony and Rosemary Tuten, Intiaz and Flerida Sookram and Ramish and Sylvia Sookram; her beloved dog, Dallas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Esther was the proprietor of GEL Sewing Services in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 687 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND FLUVANNA GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO LOUISA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF EMPORIA GREENSVILLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BEACH, BON AIR, BRAYS FORK, BRUNSWICK, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CHAMPLAIN, CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, DAWN, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, FARMVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND, GREEN PLAIN, GRESSIT, GUINEA MILLS, HAWK, HOWERTONS, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LAWRENCEVILLE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY, PETERSBURG, POWHATAN, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICHMOND, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, WARSAW, WEST POINT, AND WHITE PLAINS.
