LIVERPOOL, Devavah "Esther." In loving memory of our beloved Esther Liverpool, age 64, of Richmond, who departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her children, Gavin Robinson and Carol Ann Lambert. Left to mourn her loss are her husband of 23 years, Gordon Liverpool; siblings and their spouses, Ena and Dado Goberdahn, Tony and Rosemary Tuten, Intiaz and Flerida Sookram and Ramish and Sylvia Sookram; her beloved dog, Dallas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Esther was the proprietor of GEL Sewing Services in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial