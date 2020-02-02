LIVERS, Cameron LeRoi, 21 years old, of Midlothian, Va., affectionately known as "Cam," ended his earthly career on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Cam was born in Louisville, Ky., on April 17, 1998, to Henry Mason Livers and Sharon (Livers) Johnson. The family lived in Waxhaw, N.C., during his youthful years before moving to Virginia. Cameron was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer, Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC) in October 2019. Cameron was preceded in death by his mother and his father. He is survived by his brother, Mason Livers; Leslie "Dad" Johnson; LeRoy and Sylvia Bland, grandparents; Michelle Bland, Toni Livers Jones, aunts; stepsister, Iliyana Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of family, friends and colleagues. Cameron's Celebration of Life...11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer St., Petersburg, Va. 23803. Florida Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 1400 Riverside Dr., Coral Springs, Fla. 33071. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made "In Memory Of" at www.gifts.mdanderson.org. Please select "I would like to choose where my donation will go" and select "Other," input Renal Medullary Carcinoma Research.View online memorial
