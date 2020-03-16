LLANO, Reinaldo, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Garrison Llano. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Llano; two daughters, Zaida Llano and Veronica Llano; one son, Reinaldo Llano Jr.; two grandsons, Jayden Gitte and Miles Jae; three sisters, Evelia Philippi, Migdalia Llano and Amalia Llano; three brothers, Raymond, Salvador and Luis Llano; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Superintendent Larry C. Miles officiating. Interment Westhampton Memorial Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
