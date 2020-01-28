LLOYD, Elizabeth "Betty" Grubbs, 93, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Betty was born on December 15, 1926, in Louisa County, to William James Grubbs and Rosa Hester Grubbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M. Hugh Lloyd Jr. in 2010 after celebrating 60 years of marriage on April 15 of that year; her sister, Ann F. Joyce; her nieces, Jacquelyn Grubbs Deales and Rebecca W. Lloyd; her brother-in-law, John E. Lloyd; her nephew, John C. Lloyd; and her sister-in-law, Anne D. Lloyd. She is survived by her brother, John W. Grubbs and his wife, Jean F. Grubbs; her brother-in-law, William A. Lloyd; her sister-in-law, Mary W. Lloyd; her children, Matthew Hugh Lloyd III, Janice Lloyd Banks and her husband, Charley and Nancy C. Lloyd; her grandchildren, Douglas M. Banks (Linda Evans) and Amanda B. Langston (Daniel); her great-grandson, Lucas C. Langston; her nieces and nephews, John W. Grubbs Jr. (Margaret), Jo Lynn Grubbs Breckenridge, Mary Anne Lloyd Lowery (Rhett), Bill Lloyd (Carol), Tim Lloyd (Teresa), Barbara Lloyd and Susan Lloyd Caddell (Bobby); and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and extended family. Betty grew up on her family's farm in Louisa and graduated from Louisa County High School. She then moved to Richmond to attend business school and find a job. While living at the Wilson Inn, she met her future husband, Hugh. She worked in Richmond for a few years until staying home to raise her children. She went back to work part-time in the 1960s, and eventually co-owned and ran a small business for 30 years until contracting encephalitis at age 75. Despite memory issues caused by the encephalitis, she lived at home and enjoyed family and friends for many years. Her family is grateful to the staff of Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care over the last few years. After marrying and moving to Glen Allen, she became a longtime active member of Greenwood United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees and participated in many activities. She was also active in the Longdale community in Henrico County, particularly with the Longdale Recreation Association and as an officer of election at her local voting precinct for about 40 years. After Hugh joined Acca Shriners, she enjoyed making new friends there and being involved with Shrine events. A highlight with Acca friends was a cruise to Bermuda in 2000 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Wherever she was, Betty loved talking to people and always had a smile on her face. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Greenwood United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in her memory to Greenwood United Methodist Church, 10040 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
