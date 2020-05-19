LLOYD, Irvin Stanley, our beloved Dad, husband and Pop Pop, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on May 16, 2020, his wife's birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Virginius Lloyd and Ruby Smith Lloyd. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Carolyn Duke Lloyd; his devoted children, Timothy Lloyd (Anita) and Sharon Lloyd Vecchione (Paul); and three grandsons, Christopher Stratton, Sean Lloyd and Max Lloyd. Born in Glen Allen, Virginia, he graduated from Glen Allen High School and later attended the University of Richmond. While studying at night, he began working for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company in 1960 and retired in 1997 as Vice President. His work for "the company" gave him many opportunities for travel. He met many fascinating people along the way, including Nascar legends like Cale Yarborough and the Allisons, as well as Eddie Kasko, manager of the Boston Red Sox. After retirement, he created and managed his own CLU consulting firm. He was an avid fisherman whose favorite place to be was a boat, beach or pier with Tim or one of his grandsons. We hope that all of his fishing buddies made it to Heaven so that they can plan more trips together. He was an accomplished athlete who played semi-pro baseball in his youth and later played fast pitch softball. He was a talented pitcher with enormous dedication to his team. He once pitched a double header with a broken collarbone before heading to the hospital for treatment. In later years, he turned to spectator sports, and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Rays, VCU Basketball and whoever was playing the New York Yankees, his son-in-law's favorite team. He was always ready to root for the local boy, Justin Verlander. He was a faithful member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school teacher, deacon, member of many committees, youth leader and a tenor in the Chancel Choir. He loved using his gift of music, and also sang solos at weddings and as part of a Men's Quartet. In November of 2019, he suffered a massive stroke, but not even that could keep this courageous and faithful man down. He lived six months, endured eight weeks of quarantine separated from his family and never lost his smile and positive outlook. Well, almost never. We are grateful to the staff of The Laurels at University Park and Henrico Doctors' Hospital Forest for the caring and personal treatment that they gave him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he will be buried in a graveside ceremony in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church or Lambs Basket Food Pantry. For condolences, see www.blileys.com. "And between now and then, til I see you again, I'll be loving you; Love, Me."View online memorial
Service information
May 20
Graveside Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
