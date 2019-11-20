LLOYD, ROBERT "BOBBY"

LLOYD, Robert Lee "Bobby," 81, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Geraldine Henley Lloyd; three children, Bryan Lloyd, Jennifer Carter (Joe) and Rebecca Johnston; five grandchildren, Crystal (Jason), Matt (Ashley), Dustin, Brandon and Bradley (Haley); three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Billy Lloyd and Earl "Duck" Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Winfree Lloyd Jr. Bobby was a self-employed contractor until he retired and moved to the York River, where he enjoyed life even more. He sang bass with the Virginians Barbershop Chorus for over 20 years. Bobby loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and most of the world. He also enjoyed fishing, cooking, napping in the hammock and spending time with family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Park.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.