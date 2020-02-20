LOCKE, Sidney Edward, 86, of Buchanan, formerly of Crewe, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Stinnett Locke; father, George Locke; mother, Ethel Locke; "adopted mother," Annie Clements; and brother, Claude Locke. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debbie Locke; his loving and caring granddaughter, Taylor Lanning and husband, Mitchell; "adopted" daughter, Daphne Norton and husband, Glenn; sister, Frances Jennings; brothers-in-law, Will Stinnett and wife, Shirley; Lindsey Stinnett and wife, Brenda; many friends, including a special neighbor, Bobby Spencer and wife, Mary; and ALL his special granddogs and grandcat. He had retired as a locomotive engineer from Norfolk Southern Railroad with over 39 years of service and he proudly served 24 years as a Supervisor to Nottoway County District 2 Board of Supervisors. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crewe United Methodist Church in Crewe, Va. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes contributions be made to Crewe United Methodist Church or Crewe Railroad Museum. We would like to give a special thank you to the Fincastle EMS, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Emergency Department, Dr. Robert Glenney and staff and nurse, Tammy from Amedisys home health agency for their love and support during this time. He has passed on to that great auction house in the sky. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
