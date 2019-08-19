LOCKETT, David, departed this life August 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lockett. He is survived by daughter, Janice Lockett Eccleston; three grandchildren; devoted sister, Lola Lockett Richardson; several nieces, nephews and cousins, among them Regina Lockett Hall (Jeff); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday. Dr. James Harris officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial