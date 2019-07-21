LOCKNER, Lucille Bernice Crane Johnson Payne, formerly of Friendship, New York, passed away at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va., on July 19, 2019. Lucille was born June 7, 1931, in Bolivar, N.Y. She was the daughter of Donald M. and Eva Spees Crane. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Lockner. For most of Lucille's life, she had lived in Virginia, but had resided in Orlando and Kissimmee, Fla., as well. She was raised in the western part of New York state and was the mother of six children, Robert L. Johnson (deceased), Connie Johnson Kincaid (deceased), Bradley A. Johnson (deceased), William D. Payne, Brook T. Payne (deceased) and Donyll Payne Dameron. In addition to her six children, she has eight grandchildren; and one special granddog, "Cody"; and seven great-grandchildren. Lucille had worked in a variety of occupations ranging from electronics, seamstress, correctional officer and home caregiver. In her retirement, she enjoyed devoting time to her family and friends. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and delivered for Meals on Wheels in Goochland, Va., for a number of years. She will be remembered by many for her sweet simile and kind heart and the ability to always see the good in things. Lucille's wishes were to have a simple graveside service, which will be held at Perkins Baptist Church cemetery, 3146 Hadensville-Fife Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063, on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., with the Pastor Timothy Wilson officiating. The family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at the Hospice House and Hospice of the Piedmont for the care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice. Teague Funeral Home is assisting the family.View online memorial