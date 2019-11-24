LOCKS, CHRISTOPHER

LOCKS, Christopher "Chris," 57, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Locks. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dianna Locks; son, Jason Henderson (Taylor); daughter, Deanna Baker (Larry); four grandchildren; mother, Barbara Lint (Harry); brother, Keith Locks; sister, Debbie Locks; a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members; his beloved dog, Spike. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Condolences at Blileys.com.

