LOCKS, Christopher "Chris," 57, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Locks. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dianna Locks; son, Jason Henderson (Taylor); daughter, Deanna Baker (Larry); four grandchildren; mother, Barbara Lint (Harry); brother, Keith Locks; sister, Debbie Locks; a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members; his beloved dog, Spike. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Condolences at Blileys.com.