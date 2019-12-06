LODOR, Barclay Samuel Utley, of Rockville, Va., passed into peacefulness November 29, 2019. Born June 29, 1961, Clay was a visionary and talented Jack-of-all-Trades and earned his living as a Farrier. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Mary Esther Lodor Utley. He is survived by his father, Karl F. Utley; siblings, Susan Loan (Jerry), Craig Utley and Martha Kroupa (Brenda); daughter, Ashley Conley; nieces and nephew, Kate O'Bier (Don), Aimee Loan (Anthony) and Samuel Loan; cherished great-nieces and nephew, Maleah, Mena and Gabriel; many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from around the world. A memorial service will be held December 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church-Brookhill or to the James River Horse Foundation, P.O. Box 346, Oilville, Va. 23129 (or jamesriverhorses.org).