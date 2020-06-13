LOGAN, Brandon N., 37, of Charles City, departed this life on June 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arthur Logan. He is survived by his mother, Felecia Logan; father, Noel Friend; two sisters, Dominique and Latoya Friend; grandmother, Thelma Logan; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Brandon Logan, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
5008 Nine Mile Rd.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.