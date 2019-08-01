LOGAN, Dwayne LaSalle, 71, transitioned July 27, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Richmond. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at 3630 Williamsburg Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223. The celebration repast will be held at one of his favorite restaurants, Golden Corral, 11 S. Providence Rd., Richmond, Va. There will be a memorial service held in Danville, Virginia, at a later date. For information, contact Barbara Walker, 434-489-3703. In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation to one of the following, Virginia Union Athletics Department, 1500 Lombardy St., Higher Praise Church, 3630 Williamsburg Rd. or Union Street Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Sycamore St., Danville, Va. Services provided by Affinity Funeral Service.View online memorial