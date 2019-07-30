LOHMULLER, Charles W., 64, of Hanover County, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Survivors include his beloved daughter, Pamela Lohmuller, who he enjoyed camping with. Charlie was a master plumber with Carroll Plumbing. He was always willing to help his friends. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23294, with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial