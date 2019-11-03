LOHR, Jacqueline Ruth Jones, 83, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in the Lord and entered the Church Triumphant on All Saints Day, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Lohr. She is survived by her children, Mindy Erbelding (Mark), Randy (Nancy) and Jeff (Marianne); grandchildren, Kristen, Eric, Jon, Graham, Kathryn, Natalie, Emma and Henry; and one great-granddaughter, Madeline Rose; and brother, Erwin A. Jones Jr. She was born on May 20, 1936, in Seward, Neb. to Erwin A. Jones and Madeline Kellermann. As the daughter of an Army officer, the family was stationed in a number of locations including Japan. In 1958, she graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (renamed Auburn University two years later) and married Chet, a Lt. Commander in the Navy, in June of that year. During the next ten years, she gave birth to her three children and relocated numerous times. In 1968, the family relocated to Virginia Beach, where she lived until 2012. In addition to raising a family and creating a home where faith in Jesus Christ was shared and practiced, Jackie volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader for many years and served as a Sunday School teacher and in the Women's Fellowship groups at Prince of Peace Lutheran and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches. She moved to Richmond in 2012, and spent the last five years of her life at the Crossings of Bon Air. The family thanks the staff at the Crossings for their exceptional care and friendship. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at the church. Interment will be private.View online memorial
