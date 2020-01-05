LOHR, JAMES "JIMMY"

LOHR, James A. "Jimmy," beloved husband and friend, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Lohr of Farmville, Va.; and his brother, Robert Lohr. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Kathy B. Lohr; and her mother, Peggy Binns. Jimmy was a licensed professional surveyor and principal in Edwards, Kretz, Lohr & Associates P.C. He will always be remembered for his genuine love for his wife, his sincere care for people, his pride in his work and a contagious laugh which filled every room he occupied. While Jimmy's life was a celebration in itself, a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Our sincerest thanks to the care givers for the exceptional and loving care provided to Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a charitable contribution be made to Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 36153, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
