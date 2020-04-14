LOMAX, FRANK

LOMAX, The Rev. Frank Jr., a native of Henrico County, was born on December 29, 1930, and left this life on April 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Frank Lomax Sr. and Novella Fountain Lomax; and brother, Frederick S. Lomax Sr. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara C. Lomax; two children, Rev. Frank Lomax III (Cathy-devoted); and daughter, Randi-Jo Lomax (Ralph); three grandchildren, Stacie Price (Michael), Blake Lomax (LeKeisha) and Tia Pleasants; five great-grandchildren, Julian Pleasants, Allen Michael Price, Blake Franklin Lomax Jr., Brielle Faith Novella Lomax and Ava Michelle Price; one sister, Louise Pryor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and the devoted church family of Quioccasin Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online expressions can be shared at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
