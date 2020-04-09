LONG, BRENDA

LONG, Mrs. Brenda Marie, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry Long; three children, Wendy Gill (Douglas), Scott Long (Karen) and Julee Ozmore (Steve). Brenda had a very special love for her grandchildren. She was "Nana" to Anna (Conner), Kaila, Rebecca, Jacob, Madi, Bryan, Olivia, Caleb and Dawson; as well as great-grandson, Granger. She is also survived by two special brothers, Tucker Joyce (Janet) and Jerry Joyce (Vicki); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman, making her greatest legacy her family. She enjoyed traveling, reading, going to the lake or beach and cooking. You were fortunate if you ever tasted one of her homemade rolls. Being a farmer's daughter, she especially enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower garden. Her greatest garden was spent planting seeds of faith in all that knew her. Just as God planted peace in the garden of her heart, she planted peace in us. We look forward to seeing how the seeds she planted will continue to grow. She was a founding and longtime member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Chesterfield. Possessing a true servant's heart, she faithfully served in many ministries throughout the years, but her favorite ways to serve included hospitality and children (especially rocking those sweet babies in the nursery). She treasured her many friends, many of whom she met through her church. Brenda's family would like to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation for the many acts of kindness, prayers, love and support they received throughout Brenda's illness. Funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Swift Creek Baptist Church.View online memorial
