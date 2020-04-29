LONG, Douglas H., 76, Chesterfield, Va., passed away April 27, 2020. Doug was a diesel mechanic for Penske before retiring. He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn Dellinger; one daughter, Jo Ellen Sirles (Rob) of Chesterfield; one granddaughter (the apple of his eye), Samantha Ann Sirles of Chesterfield; one sister, Sue Ellen Breeden (Jerry) of Stanardsville, Va.; and five sisters-in-law. A graveside service will be private. Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
