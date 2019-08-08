LONG, Eula, 83, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Conrad Long; daughters, Enola Carson (Rob), Opal Ashlin (Tim), Vonnie Dabney (Steve); son, Rocky Long (Arleen); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Eula worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years. She also volunteered as a secretary for the Alzheimer's Association. The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. at the Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Rd., Manakin- Sabot, Va. 23103. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial