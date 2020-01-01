LONG, Irene K.P., 94, of Henrico County, Virginia, passed away on December 12, 2019. Irene was born in Aldershot, England, the youngest child of Marian Lloyd and William TM Mulcahy. She left England shortly after WWII and first made a life for herself and her daughter in Canada and then in the United States, where she became a citizen in 1961. She received a medical degree as a Registered Nurse and was Director of Nursing and a Nursing Home Inspector for the City of Richmond, Va. and a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. In 1984, Irene retired to Holly Cove, an historic home she restored located on Davis Creek in Mathews, Va. When she returned to Richmond in 1997, she continued her ministry in the service to others and to her faith. She was ordained as a Minister of the Interfaith Temple of New York City. Irene received Elder Emeritus of The Gayton Kirk in 2014. A few of her notable contributions to The Gayton Kirk include championing the establishment of a Celtic worship service and creation of the memorial garden and outdoor sanctuary, a place designed for reflection and to share God's creation. She also taught Bible education classes and baked the communion bread. Irene is survived by her daughter, Sylvia-Dawn; grandchildren, Heather, Wendy, David and Patrick; great- grandchildren, Meghann, Kyle, Joshua, Thomas, Mackenzie and Hunter; great-great-grandchildren, Natalie and Skylar; and her beloved cousin, Honey of England. A remembrance of Irene's life will be held in the Chapel at Hermitage Richmond, 1600 Westwood Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227, 2 p.m. January 4, 2020. According to her wishes, her ashes will be placed in the memorial garden at The Gayton Kirk later this coming spring. The family wants to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Hermitage Richmond and James River Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be mailed to 5506 Bloomingdale Ave., Henrico, Va. 23228 or sent via email to heathermowbray@comcast.net.View online memorial
