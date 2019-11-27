LONG, James "Jim" Welton, 76, resident of Gloucester, passed away November 24, 2019. Jim was a native of Chesterfield County, born on August 19, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Long; daughter, Elizabeth Kinzie; and many relatives and friends. Jim served in the Army and had a long career within the IT field. He was hard-working and enjoyed building, whether it was a house, a pier, furniture or just fixing things. The outdoors was his preferred location. Jim was an avid gardener, loved fishing and raising oysters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.View online memorial