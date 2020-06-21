LONG, Jewell Anne O'Dell, 77, of Bon Air, Va., passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Rippey O'Dell and William Davis O'Dell. Family left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 43 years, David. H. Long; her children, Tammy Johnson, Suzanne Harris (Gene), Kevin Johnson (Kristin) and Beth Adams (Scott); grandchildren, Tabitha Roberts (Joe), Carter Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Courtney Adams; great-grandchildren, Jackson Roberts and Hudson Roberts; and her brothers and sister, Elmer O'Dell, Charles O'Dell and Dot Johnson. Jewell was born in Surry County, N.C. and resided in Bon Air, Va. She was a beloved wife and mother to her large family. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also loved and adored by the staff and members at the Country Club of Virginia where she worked for over 30 years. A private family graveside service will be held at Westhampton Cemetery. A reception will be held on June 30, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at her home in Bon Air. All are encouraged and welcome to join in celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield County Food Bank (chesterfieldfoodbank.org) or Feed More (feedmore.org).View online memorial
