LONG, Laura Elizabeth, 58, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully in her sleep at home on January 26, 2020. Laura was the devoted daughter of Paul R. Long of Harrisonburg and the late Dolores Whitten Long. She was born November 22, 1961, in Harrisonburg. Parents could never have dreamed or wished for a more loving and selfless child and Laura was there for them at all times for 58 years. She was the beloved sister of Stephen P. Long (Georganne) of Richmond and kept him on his toes, laughing at and with him and keeping him honest for her whole life! She leaves behind her nephew, Harrison Whitten Long (Emily Charles Virginia Keck); and two nieces, Mary Virginia Long Ballantyne (Jonathon) and Margaret Katherine Long. Laura adored these three and rarely failed to mention how proud she was of their accomplishments. Everything she had, she gave to them and she loved them unconditionally as if they were her own children. She could never have loved any human more than these three. Laura was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and attended Shenandoah University and Old Dominion University. Laura was a long time employee of Henrico County in the Real Property Department where she was a Paralegal and Property Agent. She considered her co-workers a de facto family. Besides her family, Laura's additional passion was her other "children," her dogs. She loved anything furry, and as early as age six she would bring home and adopt stray animals and vest her time, money and love in them. Laura never met a stranger, never failed to make people smile (sorry laugh hysterically) and never met or had an enemy. Rejoice in Heaven, Laura with Gammy and know that we will one day be together again as Resurrection people. There will be no visitation, but friends may call at the funeral home to view and sign the book. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home Chapel, 473 Main Street Harrisonburg, Va., at 1 p.m. with Dr. Thomas Smith officiating. Private burial will be held earlier in the day. Contributions in Laura's memory can be made to Richmond SPCA Central Virginia Humane Society, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LAURA LONG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.