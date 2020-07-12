LONG, Roy K. Jr., 34, born in Hampton, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father June 29, 2020, in Chesterfield, Va. Roy, a loving father and husband, skilled carpenter and avid fisherman, was a friend to all. He is survived by his wife, Angela Thornton Long; daughter, Leah Paige; his mother, Suzanne H. Crowder and her husband, Kenneth R. Crowder; his sisters, Pauline L. Kellar, her husband, Joseph Kellar, their daughter, Elora, Emiley L. Morris, husband, Anthony Morris, their children, Kylee, A.J.; grandmother, Janette M. Crowder; mother-in-law, Donna Jacobs, her husband, Ken Jacobs; father-in-law, Bernie Thornton. Special acknowledgement to his uncle, Howard Barnes; and aunt, Maryann H. Barnes. He is also survived by numerous family members, loved ones and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy K. Long Sr.; and his paternal grandparents, Jim and Ann Long; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Betsy Harmeling; and many more family, loved ones and friends. A celebration of Roy's life ceremony will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 at 2 p.m., shelter 3, reception to follow at shelter 2.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…