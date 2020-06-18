LONG, VALERIA

LONG, Mrs. Valeria S., age 92, of Lanham, Maryland, departed this life June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Long; and daughter, Renee Long Hines. She is survived by three daughters, Andrea Long Wimbush (John E.), Jacqueline Long Manns (Charles) and Vicki Long Jordan (Henry); one son, Rev. Stanley JaVal Long (Terri); 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Vivian Varner, Patricia Dulaney and Sheila Purnell (John); four brothers-in-law, Tilman"Tim," Perl "Butch," Quinton and Virgil Long; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Long can be viewed Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a virtual wake Saturday, June 20, at 6:20 p.m. Use this link to access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81315464359?pwd=bkxDazhJOG5PN05Ja3c1T2w2MUdMdz09, Meeting ID; 813 1546 4359; Password: 650654. Funeral and Interment will be in Prince George's County, Maryland. Service Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. on the Valeria S. Long Memorial page at Facebook.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
