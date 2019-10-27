LOOTENS, John Robert, born in Alexandria, Va., to Robert and Albirta (Snow) Lootens, passed surrounded by family on October 20, 2019. He was a loving father to Ben and Alex Lootens, with grandson, Silas; Kacy and Nathan Lux, with grandchildren Clarum and Afton. John spent many years working in the food service industry, holding fond memories working in local Richmond establishments such as Joe's Inn and Stella's, taking his enjoyment of cooking and experimenting with recipes to amazing levels for friends and family. As an avid kite builder and flyer, family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a memorial 'kite flying' service at Byrd Park by the Round House off Lakeview Ave., on November 10, 2019, at 1 p.m.View online memorial