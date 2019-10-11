LOPER, Dorothy Lee (Moredock), passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Richmond. She was born on April 19, 1935, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of Walter and Emily Moredock. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John "Jack" Loper; three sons, John (Karen) of Richmond, Robert (Rachael) of Washington, D.C. and Chris (Kareen) of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Christina, Michael, Raven and Ariel; and one great-grandchild, Maylowyn; and her twin brother, Don Moredock. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the Abbey of Gethsemani. The family is grateful for the exceptional care she received from the staff at Sunrise Tuckahoe Senior Living.View online memorial
