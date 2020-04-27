LORCH, Amy Bruce, departed this life unexpectedly April 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1966, in Louisville, Ky., and first lived in Westfield, N.J., before moving with family to Richmond, Va., at the age of five. She graduated from Marymount school and attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha. She received her degree from VCU. She spent a few years in New York City, but eventually returned to Richmond where she stayed. She worked at Philip Morris and was a long term staff member and patron of the Bamboo Cafe. She also provided catering and accounting services for various clients. She was an accomplished chef and loved gardening, her cats and music; but most of all she loved her amazing coterie of friends. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Lorch (Tom Liebel) of Baltimore; half brother, Michael McDaniel (Carolyn) of Louisville; nephew, Cameron Lorch-Liebel; and nieces, Aidan Lorch-Liebel, Amy M. Williams (Cris) and Kimi M. Osting (Tim). She is also survived by many friends whose lives she indelibly touched, who loved her deeply. A memorial service will be planned later in the year.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…