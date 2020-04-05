LORRAINE, Catherine Crimson, died March 23, 2020, of a rare cancer at home surrounded by her husband of 40 years, Hank Willner, M.D.; and sons, Jonathan and Daniel. She was 70. She was born on July 24, 1949, in Richmond, Virginia, one of four siblings, to Charles Kemper Lorraine and Shirley Irene Hillstead. She attended Mary Washington College for two years then transferred and graduated from Yale University. She achieved her J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School. Catherine turned her gifts and talents into a career driven by service to others. After a brief stint in the U.S. Department of Education she joined the Food and Drug Administration in 1986 and worked there until two weeks before her death. There she distinguished herself as a fierce defender of public health in her role as counsel, as leader of the Policy Development Staff in the Office of the Commissioner and with instrumental contributions to establishing the Agency's jurisdiction over tobacco products and creating the center responsible for that regulation. She was driven to help others and was an outstanding manager and mentor, shaping and enriching the careers and lives of many colleagues. With "a presence that ran from fearless to angelic," Catherine led with kindness, humility and compassion, providing warmth and joy to her legions of friends and colleagues. She was a beautiful, eloquent and graceful lady, who exuded wisdom and perspective. She was a beloved and devoted mother and wife, the anchor of her family, which was always her top priority. In addition, her friends described her as a "devoted companion, mentor, den mother, cheerleader, therapist, culinary instructor, parenting coach, fashion consultant, teacher and career counselor." In addition to being a voracious consumer of art, theater and classical performance, Catherine was a gourmet cook and regarded cooking as an act of love for those she cared about. Catherine is survived by her husband, Hank Willner, M.D.; sons, Jonathan and Daniel; sisters, Martha Wallace (Jim) of Richmond and Elizabeth Brady (George) of Richmond; and brother, Kemper (Renee Saunders) of Alexandria; nephews, James Wallace (Erin) and Matthew Brady (Jenny) and Michael Lorraine; nieces, Lauren Jamison (Drew), Jessie Sorensen (Erik), Michele Kleeschulte (Brandon); and great-niece, Lucy; and great-nephews, Connor, Owen and Zachary. A celebration of her life will be held within a few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Montgomery Hospice or Doctors Without Borders.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers