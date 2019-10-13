LOTH, SANDRA "SANDY"

LOTH, Mrs. Sandra Thurston "Sandy", passed away October 1, 2019. She was born September 23, 1952, in Richmond, Va., and had lived here all her life. She was preceded in death by her father, William Preston Thurston Jr.; her mother, Barbara Ann Phillips Vaughn; sister, Pam Brushwood and husband, Steve, of Gordonsville, Va.; sister, Jackie Thurston of Stanardsville, Va.; sister, Kim Mitchell and husband, Smith, of Loganville, Ga.; and stepsister, Tina Nicholson and husband, Mike, of Chapel Hill, N.C. She is also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Sandy graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and got her RN degree from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. She worked as an RN at St. Mary's Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital for a 30-plus-year career and retired from nursing in 2015. Sandy was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to www.turnersyndrome.org or www.jdrf.org.View online memorial