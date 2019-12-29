LOUTHAN, Beverly Ann, passed away December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Randell Byron Morrison Jr. She is survived by three children, Kevin Morrison (Kathy), Randell Morrison (Paula) and Brian Louthan (Carla); her brother, Bob Brown; her companion of 40 years, Ronnie Wilson; and six grandchildren. Beverly retired from Equifax Credit Bureau and then went on to serve for 15 years with Chesterfield County Food Services. A private service was held.View online memorial
