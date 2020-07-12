LOUVIER, GLORIA

LOUVIER, Gloria Elizabeth, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was a former employee of Ukrop's. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Mary Louvier; one sister, Mary Ada Haden; and one brother, George Louvier. She is survived by two sisters, Velma Davis and Roberta Davis; three brothers, Donald Louvier (Sandra), John Louvier (Deanna) and James Louvier. Funeral services will be private.

