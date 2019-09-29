LOVE, Arleen E., departed this life September 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Love; two daughters, Ariel Love and Rayquel Hunter; son-in-law, Marvelle Pridgen; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
