LOVE, EDWARD

LOVE, Edward Hoge, 81, of Richmond, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Born October 14, 1938, he was the son of the late David Robert and Virginia Slayton Love; and was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Love. He grew up in the Christian Church in Victoria, Virginia. Edward retired as a Manager from ICI Films after over 20 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy Love; children, Kenneth Love and wife, Joan, Georgia "Vicky" Love and fiance, James Smith; brother, Bobby Love; sister, Becky Love; and his furry four-legged friend, Bailey. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

