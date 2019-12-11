LOVELACE, Donald Kelly "Don" Sr., 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda McCubbins; and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosalind P. Lovelace; three sons, Donald K. Lovelace Jr. (Jan), Anthony Lovelace (Connie) and David S. Lovelace; six grandchildren, Donald K. Lovelace III (Courtney), Brian Lovelace (Katherine), William Lovelace (Ashley), Crystal Zalupski (Chris), Melissa Dixon (Philip Bottcher) and Anthony Lee Lovelace Jr.; five great-grandchildren; brothers, David Wayne Lovelace (B.J.) and Bobby Lee Lovelace (Sandra); as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was a Korean War U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed Mustangs, NASCAR, eating and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will follow in Sharon Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial