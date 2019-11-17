LOVING, Tamela "Tami" Jo, 60, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully on November 12, 2019. Her path was prepared by those who preceded her in death: grandparents, Ruby and Lonzo Witt, Amy and Stanley Loving; cousins, Kenneth Jones and Jolene Sherrin; and close friends, Pat Bissette, Nancy Leedy and Sandee Newcomb. Tami worked tirelessly to build a better world for those she would leave behind, including her parents, Carol and Stanley Loving; sons, Dustin East and Zachary Trevillian Sr.; grandson, Zachary "ZJ" Trevillian Jr.; siblings, Teresa Tizard, Keith Loving and wife, Debbie and Michael Loving and wife, Lisa; fur babies, Frodo and Crissy; and many other family and friends. Tami lived life fully, never shying away from an adventure or good time. She attended over 400 concerts, including over 100 Doobie Brothers shows, of whom she was a dedicated fan and good friend. She would often take spontaneous trips to see all the world had to offer, capturing many wonderful pictures as an avid photographer. She made sure to give back all that she received in life, spending countless hours working with dozens of causes and charities, including 30 years with the PTA (up to the state level) as well as combating poverty and homelessness, caring for stray animals and fighting for the rights of the disabled. She would often go without if it meant helping another. Tami was very thankful for all of the friends, family and caring medical professionals who helped her through her last year; your visits and love meant the world to her. A celebration of Tami's life will be held on November 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, with a service from 5 to 6 p.m. Casual dress is encouraged, especially band or concert shirts. Help keep Tami's charitable spirit alive with memorial donations in her honor to the Richmond SPCA, Feed More or the American Association of People with Disabilities.View online memorial