LOVING, Walter A., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Horace and Pauline Loving; and son, Wayne Bangs. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Audrey Loving; daughters, Dayna Tenorio (Rico) and Debra Peyton (Frank); son, Kenneth Bangs (friend, Wanda); eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Barbara Talley, Bernice Gammon and Laurie Fisher; brother, Billy Loving (Julie); and longtime friend, Gregg Hopkins. Walter was a rock to his siblings and many others. He enjoyed being active in his church, Ashland Church of God, and loved his church family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Ashland Church of God, 407 Myrtle St., Ashland. A second visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Ashland Church of God, with a funeral service to follow. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ashland Church of God.