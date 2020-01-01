LOWDER, Gladys "Elaine," 95, of Hopewell, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2019. Born and raised in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Horace Lancelot and Leila McLauchlin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Lee Lowder; and their son, Brian Kelly Lowder, who passed away at age 34. She is survived by her three daughters, Shelley (Hubert) Manikus, Stephanie (Colin) Connelly and Melanie McDole; four grandchildren, Michael Manikus and wife, Asami Matsushita, Anna Manikus, Rachel (Tom) Langston and Michael (April) McDole Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Annabeth, Ryland, Alexandria and Erik; sister-in-law, Louise McLauchlin; and former daughter-in-law, Becky (Wayne) Hogue; and other beloved relatives and friends. Having taught school in Chesterfield and Hopewell for 30-plus years, she was an avid learner and a consummate teacher all her life. She was especially fond of finding "teachable moments" each day. Elaine loved music and played piano/organ for her church for 70 years. She also thoroughly loved nature, the beach and mountains, gardening and reading. A woman of great faith, she had a servant's heart and touched the lives of countless individuals with her generosity of spirit and self. Visitation will be at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell, Va., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., a time of sharing and fellowship will be held at the New Covenant Church of the Brethren, 1611 Point of Rocks Rd., Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer Project International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, Ark. 72202. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
