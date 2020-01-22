LOWE, Anne Harris Sommerville, 90, of Dinwiddie County, died January 12, 2020, comfortably, at home. Born September 1929, in Rochester, New York, to the late James Harris Sommerville and Perc Virginia Zilles Sommerville, she graduated from McKenney-Sunnyside High School in 1946 and received a B.A. in Chemistry from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1950. She received her postgraduate degree from Simmons College in Boston in Physical Therapy. She married the late Edward Wilson Smith in 1952, where they lived together in Dinwiddie County until his untimely death in 1957. She is survived by one son from this marriage, Alan W. Smith (Deborah) of Dinwiddie. She married the late Michael Baxter Lowe in 1960, living in Greenock, Scotland, Virginia Beach, Gaeta, Italy and settling near Wilsons in 1973, where she lived until her death. Anne is survived by two children from this marriage, Hannah L. Goddard (Charles) of Port Hayward, Va. and Eric C. Lowe (Patricia) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tom Allen, Amelia Lowe, Margaret Allen, Anne Lowe and Audrey Lowe. Anne was predeceased by Mike in 2014. After many years as a Navy wife, Anne finished her career as a consulting physical therapist in the Blackstone area, specializing in geriatric rehabilitation. Anne was an inveterate reader, traveler, singer, bridge player and gardener. She and Mike were longtime members of the American Iris Society and the Historical Iris Preservation Society, where she served many years as a judge and in many other capacities for which they were both awarded the AIS Gold Medal. Anne was an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in McKenney, Va. She was an avid player of bridge with her dear friends in McKenney. Following a hospitalization for a broken hip in 2016, she returned to independent living in her own home, including cutting acres of grass on her 72-inch commercial zero-turn mower. She continued to do many of these things until her diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in mid-December. She returned to her own home with the help of her daughter, where she died fighting to the very end. At her request, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 357, McKenney, Va. 23872. A memorial service will be held this spring, when her beloved flowers will be in bloom, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, McKenney, Va. She will be fondly remembered and missed by many. She has cut her last grass. Arrangements by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
