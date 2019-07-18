LOWE, Beverly Dortch, 75, returned peacefully to her heavenly home on July 16, 2019, after a long and difficult struggle. Her powerful faith in God supported her in her last struggle and gave her peace. Beverly was born to the late Judge Meredith Carter Dortch and Helen Turnbull Dortch. She grew up in the town of South Hill. Beverly is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Judge David G. "Jerry" Lowe, who was with her when she died. Beverly always had a smile on her face, a ready laugh, kind word on her lips and served as an inspiration to others. But it was her strong and steadfast faith in God that was most striking about Beverly. God and thoughts of God were always with, near and in her. Beverly loved singing in the sanctuary choir of the West End Assembly of God. Minutes before she died, Beverly began singing her songs of praise to God. That was Beverly. She is dearly missed by Jerry and her many other loved ones and friends, even as we celebrate that she is now at peace and with God. Beverly will be laid to rest at a graveside service in the Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill, Virginia, at 1 p.m. on July 22, 2019. A memorial service for Beverly will be held at the West End Assembly of God in Richmond, Virginia, at a later date.View online memorial