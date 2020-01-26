LOWE, Ernest Thomas, "For the Lord himself will descend from Heaven with a shout, and the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ shall rise and spend eternity in Heaven." - 1 Thes. Ernest Thomas Lowe "Tom" was born on June 26, 1929, in Sharondale, Ky. He graduated from Belfry High School in Kentucky and joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. Tom met Lois Coleman of Belfry, Ky., and they were married on June 14, 1947. After Tom's service, he relocated his family to Richmond, which has been his home for the past 68 years. Together, Tom and Lois have four children. Theirs was a blessed marriage of 72 years. While in Richmond, Tom became an independent business owner when he opened Lowe's Amoco on Broad Rock Road in 1955. He successfully ran this business for 47 years, at which time he sold it and retired. Tom was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He attended the Forest Hill SDA Church on Roanoke Street. He served faithfully as an Elder and, after dedicating his life to Christ, shared his faith with all he encountered. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Maudie and Ernest H. Lowe; and a loving brother, Ervin Lowe. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois; daughter, Wanda Smith (George); sons, E.T. Lowe Jr. (Sandy), David Lowe (Patty) and Gregory Lowe (Evie); adopted daughter, Vivian Tobey; granddaughters, Sarah Philip (Frank), Melissa Wherrell (Nevin) and Tracy Chun (Dan); grandsons, Austin Smith (Courtnie), Jason Lowe, Adam Lowe and Matthew Lowe (Mabel); eight great-grandchildren; and three loving sisters, Cassie Nichols, Dorothy Duplissey (L.E.) and Rena Epps (David). A memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
LOWE, ERNEST
To plant a tree in memory of ERNEST LOWE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.