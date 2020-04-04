LOWERY, BARBARA

LOWERY, Mrs. Barbara Anne (Jenkins), 69, of Midlothian, Virginia, died peacefully on April 1, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Born December 5, 1950, in Richmond, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Berkley and Margaret Jenkins; her late husband of 42 years, Frederick Lowery; and her niece, Holly Tichenor. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa Deal and April Lowery; and grandchildren, Logan, Hannah, Elizabeth and Hunter. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Berkley and Linda Jenkins; nieces, Mandy Hrobak and Heather Jenkins; and her devoted friends, Ellen Fitzgerald and Joyce Hardee. Barbara met her late husband while working at Martin Chevrolet in Richmond, Va., as a title clerk. In 1979, they started their family by giving birth to their daughter, Lisa and then had their second daughter, April, in 1981. As her children grew older, Barbara went on to become a nanny for Mel and Ellen Fitzgerald, caring for their three children Bridget, John Michael and Tyler, whom she considered family. She remained lifelong best friends with Joyce Hardee, whom she loved like a sister. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved shopping, dining out and traveling to the beach. Barbara will be remembered for her sweet spirit and dedication to her friends and family. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Life following the discontinuation of travel restrictions. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation in her name. https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-giveView online memorial
